Fearless Dr. Zakir Naik stuns fans with 430-Foot Bungee Jump in Bali

BALI – Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik stunned millions of his followers as a 59-year-old jumped from 430 feet in the skies of Bali, Indonesia.

Currently on visit to SouthEast Asian nation, PEACE TV founder swapped podium for parachutes, diving headfirst into a series of high-octane adventures. From bungee jumping off a towering coastal cliff to cliff diving and wild water sliding, Dr. Naik showed a daring side fans rarely get to see.

The scholar shared thrilling shots of the jump on his official social media handles, leaving fans in awe, with his followers calling it bold and inspiring move with perfect blend of spiritual strength and physical bravery.

Dr Zakir Naik Bungee Jumping from 430 feet (130 metre or 45 floors) at Turtle Beach Nusa Penida, Bali, Indonesia pic.twitter.com/M2xDfS34qC — Dr Zakir Naik (@drzakiranaik) August 2, 2025

This is not first brush with extreme sports as he also went viral last year in Uganda, after jumping from height of 165 feet, and now, he’s taken it nearly three times higher.

While Pakistan’s political landscape trembles with cancelled rallies and unrest, Dr. Naik continues to make waves — this time, from the skies of Southeast Asia.