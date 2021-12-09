Shahid Afridi to join Quetta Gladiators for his last PSL tournament

08:03 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
Shahid Afridi to join Quetta Gladiators for his last PSL tournament
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has joined Quetta Gladiators in what will be his farewell Pakistan Super League tournament after representing Multan Sultans last year.

England's James Vince will also move to the Gladiators from Sultans. Both players will take Quetta’s diamond and silver round picks, respectively.

Earlier this year, Afridi had expressed his wish to play for Gladiators, besides revealing that the next PSL would be his final game.

Shahid Afridi in a statement on the switch said that he is excited to join Quetta Gladiators. 

“In my final PSL event, it will my dream and wish to sign off with another PSL trophy after tasting success with Peshawar Zalmi in 2017," the former Pakistan skipper said.

“PSL is an event that encourages and inspires a player to give his very best. I will use the same motivation to help my team and put up performances that can help us achieve our event objectives," he added.

The PSL Draft 2022 will be held at the High-Performance Centre in Lahore on 12 December, with the event to kick-off at 3pm. Each side will come to the draft with a maximum of eight-player retentions from the last event.

PCB unveils schedule for PSL 7 07:56 PM | 3 Dec, 2021

LAHORE – The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will take place from January 27 to February 27, ...

More From This Category
PAKvWI: West Indies squad lands in Pakistan for ...
11:34 AM | 9 Dec, 2021
Aisam Qureshi inaugurates PTF's JTI Program at DPS
09:47 AM | 9 Dec, 2021
Babar Azam-led Pakistan make Test cricket history ...
10:26 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
Rohit Sharma repalces Virat Kohli as India’s ...
09:07 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
PAKvBAN: Babar Azam picks maiden international ...
08:03 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
BANvPAK: Pakistan seal Test series win over ...
04:07 PM | 8 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Coke Studio 14 lineup revealed
06:50 PM | 9 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr