Jinnah Hospital under scrutiny as Equipment worth over Rs1 Crore goes missing

LAHORE – A major scandal rocked one of leading medical facility in Lahore, Jinnah Hospital, where medical equipment worth over Rs12 million reportedly gone missing.

As per available information with Daily Pakistan, a show-cause notice has been issued to Dr. Shabbir Hussain by the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education.

The missing items include basic equipment, including operation theater tables, hospital beds, ACs, wheelchairs, and several furniture items. The mysterious disappearance of these items raised serious concerns about internal accountability and oversight within one of the city’s major healthcare facilities.

A three-member inquiry committee was formed to investigate matter. In its report, the committee presented substantial evidence indicating Dr. Shabbir Hussain’s involvement in alleged misappropriation. The findings suggest that equipment was intentionally removed or concealed.

The show-cause notice warns that failure to provide a satisfactory explanation within the stipulated time will lead to strict disciplinary action by the Health Department.

Authorities assured that further investigations are underway and those responsible will be held accountable to ensure transparency and restore public trust in the healthcare system.