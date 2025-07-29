Dead Bodies rot at Jinnah Hospital morgue amid week-long power outage

LAHORE – Jinnah Hospital, one of key government hospitals in Lahore, witnessed chaotic scenes as dead bodies started decomposing due to the breakdown of the cooling system t morgue.

Reports in local media said severe power outage for past six days, and non-functional chillers caused this inhumane situation. The underground power cable feeding mortuary malfunctioned, leading to a complete halt in cooling. Despite multiple reminders to administration, the cable has not been repaired or replaced, leaving the staff helpless and distressed.

Amid lack of proper cooling, the staff refused to accept any new corpses, citing unbearable working conditions and the risk of contamination. The stench and rapid decay of bodies are also raising health concerns within the hospital premises.

Officials from LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) clarified that the issue does not lie on their end, and their transformer is working normally. LESCO stated that the responsibility for the internal cable repair falls under the jurisdiction of Allama Iqbal Medical College, which oversees the hospital.

Despite being notified several times, sources say that the university administration has taken no effective action to restore power to the morgue. The matter has also been brought to the attention of the Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Medical University, but so far, no resolution has been achieved.

This alarming situation has sparked concerns among hospital staff, patients’ families, and civil society, with many calling for immediate intervention to prevent a public health crisis.