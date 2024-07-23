Man kills brother over high electricity bill

In a shocking incident on Prince Road, Gujranwala, an argument over a high electricity bill led to a tragic fratricide. According to police reports, the dispute between the two brothers escalated when the elder brother, enraged by the bill, attacked the younger brother with a sharp weapon, fatally wounding him.

The victim, identified as Umar Farooq, succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The assailant, Murtaza, fled the scene immediately after the incident. Authorities have transferred the body to the hospital for further procedures.

This tragic event underscores the severe domestic tensions that can arise from financial pressures, leading to devastating consequences. Police are currently conducting a manhunt to apprehend the fugitive brother and bring him to justice.