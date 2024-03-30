FBISE Inter part 1, part 2 Date Sheet 2024

Search

Pakistan

Web Desk
11:49 AM | 30 Mar, 2024
Source: File Photo

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced date sheet for the annual exams for Class 11, and 12. 

As per the schedule, Class 11 and 12 exams will start from April 30, 2024. The examination for the first shift will start at 9:00am and will continue till noon, while the second shift exams will be from 02:00-5:00pm.

The practical exams for Intermediate are scheduled to start from May 23, 2024. The date sheet for these exams will be announced later.

Lately, Federal Board announced implementation of the National Curriculum of Pakistan on government directives.

