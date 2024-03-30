Search

Robbery attempt goes wrong as Karachi man beats up armed mugger in viral video

01:05 PM | 30 Mar, 2024
Source: screengrabs

Karachi, the country's largest city, saw significant increase in street crime as incidents of theft, muggings, and robberies have become common, and it also prompted vigilante justice from frustrated citizens.

The daring citizen gets hold of an armed robber during a mugging attempt near Five Star Chowrangi. The incident was captured in CCTV camera installed on the street. The clip shows a man repairing his vehicle outside house when two bike-borne men stopped him to deprive him of his belongings.

As one of the robbers tried to take out his weapon, the man grabbed his hand and other robber tried to escape. The citizen managed to outpower him, getting his pistol from the robber and also smacking him with punches.

Passerby and area residents then rushed to the site on commotion and thrashed the accused. The thug was later handed over to Shahrah Noor Jahan police.

The clip of the incident went viral, and people are praising the courageous person to fight robbers who were on rampage in the metropolis.

Brave security guard foils bank robbery attempt, video goes viral


 

