Robbery attempt goes wrong as Karachi man beats up armed mugger in viral video

Karachi, the country's largest city, saw significant increase in street crime as incidents of theft, muggings, and robberies have become common, and it also prompted vigilante justice from frustrated citizens.
The daring citizen gets hold of an armed robber during a mugging attempt near Five Star Chowrangi. The incident was captured in CCTV camera installed on the street. The clip shows a man repairing his vehicle outside house when two bike-borne men stopped him to deprive him of his belongings.
As one of the robbers tried to take out his weapon, the man grabbed his hand and other robber tried to escape. The citizen managed to outpower him, getting his pistol from the robber and also smacking him with punches.
Passerby and area residents then rushed to the site on commotion and thrashed the accused. The thug was later handed over to Shahrah Noor Jahan police.
The clip of the incident went viral, and people are praising the courageous person to fight robbers who were on rampage in the metropolis.
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in open market on 30 March 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.40 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
