Suzuki GD110S latest price and Installment Plans 2023

Auto giant Suzuki offers range of bikes in Pakistan, with GD 110s, and GS 150 being the most popular models, and despite the huge competition, these bikes hold healthy share in local market.
Suzuki offers robust two-wheelers at competitive prices, challenging Honda, Yamaha, and other players while the company holds the reputation of excellent after-sales services.
Suzuki GD 110s is a blend of style and power and its Euro II technology offers an economic ride, especially within cities. The bike was designed as a compact and economical commuter motorcycle, particularly suited for urban and city riding. It's often chosen for its fuel efficiency, reliability, and affordability.
GD110S comes with a single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke engine which emphasises simplicity and fuel efficiency. Its engine's displacement is around 113cc, and its design offers a comfortable riding experience, with an ergonomic seating position and adequate suspension for city roads.
The famous ride is loaded with basic instrument cluster that includes a speedometer, fuel gauge, and indicator lights. It is backed by front disc brake and rear drum brake, offering basic stopping power. The telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers offers comfortable ride, designed to be used on Pakistani roads.
After the recent bike price hike, the price of Suzuki GD 110s stands at Rs335,000/-
Suzuki collaborated with several commercial banks including Bank Alfalah for zero markups for up to 9 months plan.
Plan 1: Zero Mark-Up Installment Schedule
|Down Payment
|Rs117,250 (35%)
|Monthly Installment (Till 23rd Month)
|Rs9,100
|Last Month Installment
|Rs8,450
Plan 2: Zero Mark-Up Installment Schedule
|Down Payment
|167,500 (50%)
|Monthly Installment
|Rs9,400
|Last Month Installment
|Rs7,700
