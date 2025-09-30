These Symptoms could be Warning You of a Heart Attack Years in Advance

ISLAMABAD – Several young people appeared to be in perfect health but they collapse with a heart attack or stroke one day. It sounds like a tragic surprise, but scientists say it was not sudden at all but they ignore several symptoms.

A groundbreaking study revealed that nearly every patient who suffers heart attack, stroke, or heart failure experiences warning signs years before the life-threatening event. The joint research, conducted by Northwestern University (USA) and Yonsei University (South Korea), tracked health data of more than 9.3 million South Koreans and 7,000 Americans over two decades.

Study shows that 99pc of patients show at least one risk factor long before their first cardiac emergency. The most common warning sign was high blood pressure, affecting 9 out of 10 patients. Other major contributors included high blood sugar, diabetes, high cholesterol, and smoking.

The results challenge the long-held belief that strokes or heart attacks strike suddenly. Instead, researchers concluded that in nearly every case, early indicators are present but often go unnoticed or untreated.

Even younger adults and women, typically considered at lower risk, were not exempt. About 95percent of young women who later suffered stroke or heart failure already had at least one warning sign.

Health experts stress that obesity, smoking, poor diet, and type 2 diabetes are fueling a rise in heart disease among younger populations. They warn that many young people dismiss cardiovascular disease as an “older person’s problem,” delaying preventive care.

Globally, cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death, claiming an estimated 18 million lives each year.

The study was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.