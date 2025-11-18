Lahore teacher arrested for brutally beating student over forgotten lesson

LAHORE – In the Millat Park area of Lahore, a teacher brutally assaulted a 10-year-old student, Ayaan Shahroz, for not remembering his lesson.

After returning home, the child informed his grandmother about the beating, who then went to the police station to file a complaint. The police registered an FIR based on her request.

The FIR states that the teacher hit Ayaan severely with a plastic pipe for not learning his lesson, leaving marks on his stomach and other parts of his body.

Following the FIR, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran took notice of the incident and instructed the police to arrest the accused, who was subsequently taken into custody.

Faisal Kamran stated that, following the Punjab government’s directives, children and women are considered a “red line,” and there is a zero-tolerance policy for crimes against them.