Lpc Holds Memorial To Honour Veteran Journalist Zahid Malik

LAHORE – Veteran journalist and founder of Pakistan Observer, Zahid Malik (SI), was remembered at a memorial ceremony held at the Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Monday, where speakers paid rich tributes to his lifelong services to journalism, national causes, and religious scholarship.

The event, organised by the LPC, was presided over by senior analyst Mujeebur Rehman Shami, while Pakistan Observer Editor-in-Chief Faisal Zahid Malik attended as the chief guest. Representatives of journalist bodies and the late editor’s family members were also present.

Mr Shami said he had spent “memorable years” with Zahid Malik, whom he described as a “Majid Nizami of Islamabad” for his role in founding the Nazria Pakistan Council (NPCC). He said Zahid Malik played a key role in promoting the work of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and strengthening Pakistan-China relations.

“He was soft-spoken but firm in his principles,” he added.

Speaking about his father’s career, Faisal Zahid Malik said Zahid Malik joined Nawa-i-Waqt after taking early retirement from civil service before launching weekly Hurmat and later Pakistan Observer in Islamabad following the fall of Dhaka.

He said his father remained a strong advocate for the causes of Kashmir and Palestine and faced cases under the Official Secrets Act for refusing to compromise journalistic ethics.

Faisal also recalled Zahid Malik’s religious work, particularly Mazameen-e-Quran, which was translated into multiple languages and praised by then-president Mamnoon Hussain. He said it was the first time ambassadors from various countries had publicly spoken about Islam on such a platform.

Recounting his father’s final days after surgery in China, he said Zahid Malik worried more about Pakistan’s future than his own health.

LPC acting president Afzaal Talib said Zahid Malik’s legacy was being carried forward by his sons, Faisal and Gohar. He praised Pakistan Observer for the timely payment of employee salaries — a practice he said other media houses should adopt.

Kamran Malik, a family member, said Mazameen-e-Quran was among Zahid Malik’s most outstanding achievements, claiming it was widely used for Quranic reference, including by judges. He noted the government awarded Zahid Malik the Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz in recognition of his services.

Several other speakers, including Khawja Naseer Ahmed, Amjad Usmani, Qamar Zaman Bhatti, Ijaz Ahmed Butt and Azhar Malik, also paid tribute to the late editor’s contributions to journalism and public service.