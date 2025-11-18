How much Taxes are Pakistanis paying on Petrol, Diesel in Nov 2025?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government revised fuel prices for second half of November 2025, with high-speed diesel (HSD) seeing increase of Rs6 per litre, while petrol price remained steady. The changes are primarily driven by adjustments in petroleum levies.

The petrol levy has been raised by Rs. 1.60 per litre, bringing it to Rs. 79.62. Meanwhile, the levy on Diesel was slashed by Rs. 1.60 per litre to ease the burden on consumers, lowering it to Rs. 75.41. This comes after HSD’s ex-refinery price surged by Rs. 9.66 per litre, with the levy cut helping to absorb part of the hike.

Petrol Levy in Pakistan

Fuel Type Levy Adjustment New Levy Petrol + Rs. 1.60 79.62 Diesel (HSD) – Rs. 1.60 75.41

After factoring in freight charges and dealer margins, the retail price of HSD has been officially raised by Rs. 6 per litre for the current fortnight.

Petrol consumers, however, see no change in prices. Although the ex-refinery price of petrol fell by Rs. 1.63 per litre, the benefit was offset by the Rs. 1.60 per litre increase in the petroleum levy, keeping the retail price steady at Rs. 79.62 per litre.

The latest revision highlights the government’s attempt to balance rising fuel costs while mitigating the impact on ordinary consumers, particularly in the face of sharply increasing diesel prices.