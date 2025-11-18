US ambassador hails Pakistan’s fight against Terrorism in meeting with Naqvi

ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on Acting US Ambassador Natalie A. Baker to discuss key national and international security issues, including recent shocking terrorist attack in capital.

During the talks, Ms Baker strongly condemned Islamabad blast, expressing sympathy for families of the victims. She called the attack a serious act of terrorism and paid tribute to Pakistan’s unwavering sacrifices in the ongoing battle against extremism.

Addressing the attack, Minister Naqvi said terrorists had specifically targeted courts, but were thwarted due to tight security measures. He added that authorities have traced all individuals involved, arrested facilitators, and are carrying out comprehensive investigations.

“This attack underscores that negotiations and terrorism cannot proceed together,” Naqvi said. “Countering terrorism remains Pakistan’s highest priority,” he reaffirmed.

The meeting also sheds light at strong bond between Islamabad and Washington. Naqvi described the relationship as one built on friendship and mutual trust, stressing that both nations are determined to fight terrorism together.

Ambassador Baker hailed Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts, assuring that the United States will provide full support in the fight against terrorism.

Islamabad’s Inspector General of Police and other senior officials also attended the meeting, briefing officials on ongoing security challenges.