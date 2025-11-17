Naqvi pledges closer Pak-China collaboration against Terrorism after Islamabad Blast

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China agreed to boost cooperation in counter-terrorism and security matters. The agreement came during meeting between Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jian Zedong, where both sides discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

Chinese envoy condemned recent suicide attack in Islamabad, expressing condolences over loss of precious lives. He also noted that the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs had condemned the incident.

During the meeting, two sides agreed to further strengthen counter-terrorism and security cooperation. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan-China relations are built on mutual trust and respect, calling Beijig as true friend that has supported Pakistan in every difficult time.

He further highlighted that Pakistan is the country most affected by terrorism. Ambassador Jiang Zaidong also reaffirmed China’s commitment to continue full cooperation with Islamabad.