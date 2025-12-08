Why Ducky Bhai thanked Field Marshal Asim Munir after his release?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani YouTuber Saad Ur Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai, ended his silence after getting bail, leveling serious accusations of torture and bribery against the investigative team.

Ducky Bhai, who amassed millions of subscribers, claimed that during his detention, he was subjected to physical abuse and pressured for bribes, narrating a grim picture of the interrogation process. Yet, in a surprising twist, the YouTuber thanked Pakistan’s military leadership.

In a public statement, Ducky Bhai said Field Marshal Asim Munir and DG ISPR demonstrated utmost professionalism, helping his family navigate and escape the clutches of “corrupt mafia.” He also hailed “Big Brother” and his team for providing full support during this trying time. Some journos claim that the man he referred as ‘Big Brother’ is from military intelligence.

Thank you to Field Marshal Asim Munir Sb, who saved my family from this corrupt mafia,” Youtuber Saad ur Rehman aka Ducky bhai thanked Field Marshal Asim Munir.#DuckyBhai #FieldMarshalAsimMunir pic.twitter.com/xC0yvKy6F5 — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) December 7, 2025

Ducky added that a clean-up against corrupt mafias on this scale has never occurred in history, and all credit goes to the intelligence agencies. For context, Ducky Bhai was arrested on August 17, 2025, at Lahore Airport over allegations of money laundering through gambling apps.

After months of legal battle, Lahore High Court granted him bail for Rs10Lac, leading to his release on November 26, 2025.

This revelation sent shockwaves across social media, sparking debates over cybercrime enforcement, alleged abuses in custody, and the role of military leadership in high-profile cases.