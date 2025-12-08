Wheel-Jam Strike in Punjab today as Transporters demand withdrawal of Heavy Fines

LAHORE – Punjab residents can face delays, cancellations, and chaos due to wheel-jam strike across the country’s most populous region against heavy challan.

Transport across Punjab will halt today as transporters rolled out a province-wide wheel-jam strike, demanding immediate withdrawal of the controversial Traffic Ordinance 2025.

Leaders of Pakistan Transport United Action Committee warned that public transport, goods vehicles, mini buses, loaders, rickshaws, and intercity transport will remain suspended until their demands are met. They opposed the government for imposing exorbitant fines and punishing drivers, claiming that driving license fees have skyrocketed from Rs1,200 nationwide to Rs12,000 in Punjab.

The strike follows the failure of the first round of negotiations with the Punjab government. A second round is scheduled for 2 PM today, but transporters remain adamant that no services will resume until the ordinance is revoked.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar responded firmly, saying the zero-tolerance policy on traffic violations will continue. He warned that the strike could put schoolchildren’s lives at risk and stressed that law enforcement cannot be compromised.

“Driving without a license is equivalent to inviting death and accidents,” he added.