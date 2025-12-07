Pakistan Navy seizes 1,500kg hashish worth $3m in Arabian Sea

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy ship Yamama carried out a successful anti-narcotics operation in the Arabian Sea during regional maritime security patrolling, seizing 1,500 kilograms of hashish worth approximately 3 million US dollars.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted to prevent illegal activities within the country’s maritime boundaries and ensure security.

The spokesperson stated that the Navy regularly protects national maritime interests through RMSP missions and plays an active role in strengthening maritime security by cooperating with regional and international partners.

ISPR added that the operation highlights the Pakistan Navy’s continuous efforts against illegal drug smuggling and its commitment to maritime protection.