Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed share magical moment in stunning engagement reveal

ISLAMABAD – Congratulations are in order for Pakistani heartthrob Khaqan Shahnawaz and the stunningly talented Sabeena Syed as the duo officially gotten engaged.

The duo previously teamed up for a campaign, and ever since, fans have been shipping them as a couple. Their close friendship was also spotted at the glamorous wedding of Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed, and now we all know why that bond looked so special.

The couple dropped their engagement bombshell through a magical Instagram collaboration post. Seated together in lush open fields, the two looked picture-perfect in traditional Punjabi outfits, radiating happiness and love. The caption melted hearts instantly: “Hmara to ho gaya, aap log apna dekh lo”.

Sabeena stepped into entertainment world in 2017, already made her mark with acclaimed performances in blockbuster dramas like Muqaddar, Yakeen Ka Safar, Dobara, and Ek Aur Love Story. Her upcoming drama Neeli Kothi has already created a wave of anticipation.

On the other hand, Khaqan, one of fastest rising stars since his 2023 debut, continues to capture hearts with hit shows including Yunhi, Sukoon, My Dear Cinderella, and Very Filmy. His charismatic presence has quickly made him a fan-favorite.