Asim Azhar and Meerub Ali end their engagement

KARACHI – Pakistani singer Asim Azhar and his fiancée, actress Meerub Ali, have parted ways after three years of engagement.

Asim Azhar announced the separation from his fiancée through an Instagram story.

“We hope this message finds you well. We wanted to take a moment to share something personal, as we believe we owe that to those who have supported us – fans, friends, and well-wishers,” he wrote in start of the note.

“After a great deal of thought and reflection, Merub & I, have chosen to move forward on separate paths peacefully & mutually. While we shared meaningful moments and genuinely hoped for a future together, life sometimes takes its own course. We have the utmost respect for each other and the families involved, and always will.”

“We kindly ask for your understanding and hope this is met with the same grace with which it is shared,” he concluded.

It is recalled that Asim Azhar and Meerub Ali got engaged in 2022.

Earlier, Asim Azhar’s close friendship with Hania Aamir was also a topic of discussion in showbiz circles. Later, news of their breakup had also surfaced.