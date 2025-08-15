Pakistan announces New Petrol Price today for second half of August 2025; Here’s what to expect

ISLAMABAD – Some good news on economic front as price of petrol and diesel are expected to come down by more than Rs10 for second half of August 2025.

Diesel prices are set to dip by massive Rs11.50 per litre starting August 16 in what is saod to be major relif for transporters people linked to agriculture. Petrol users will however face slight pinch, with rates expected to climb by Rs1-1.50per litre.

The sudden price swing is fuelled by sharp drops in global diesel rates, a modest rise in petrol prices abroad, and the rupee’s surprise gain against the US dollar. Official sources say the HSD ex-depot price could nosedive by nearly 4%, while petrol may inch up by 0.5%, pending final calculations.

As of early August, petrol price stands at Rs264.61 per litre after Rs. 7.54 cut in previous price overview, a dip following Rs20 surge over last two months. Diesel stands at Rs285.83 per litre after aggressive Rs27 hike since mid-May. Meanwhile, light diesel oil and kerosene prices are also tipped to plunge by Rs6-7 per litre.

This shake-up in fuel prices could send ripples through transport fares, commodity costs, and household budgets nationwide.