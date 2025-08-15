Pilot among 3 killed in KP Government Helicopter Crash

PESHAWAR – A Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government helicopter crashed on Friday, killing three people on board as a tragedy struck rescue operations in flood-hit Bajaur.

According to rescue officials, the chopper was en route to Salarzai tehsil’s Jabrai area one of the worst-hit regions where last night’s flash flood destroyed numerous homes, swept away bridges, and cut off road access when it went down.

Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah confirmed that the helicopter was on a relief mission to deliver aid and support to stranded residents. “The aircraft was headed to assist in rescue efforts when it met with the accident,” he said.

The provincial government operates only two helicopters, one stationed in Bajaur and the other in Buner. The loss of the Bajaur chopper is expected to slow down ongoing rescue work in the region, where access remains a major challenge.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said the priority remains the search and rescue of flood victims. He urged residents to exercise caution and directed all MNAs, MPAs, provincial ministers, and local officials to stay in the affected areas until relief efforts are complete.

The crash comes amid the province’s worst flooding in years, which has already claimed more than 110 lives and devastated four districts.