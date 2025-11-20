Karachi Traffic Alert: Hassan Square Toll Plaza closed amid roadwork

KARACHI – Commuters in Pakistan’s most populous nation Karachi are facing disruptions as Hassan Square Toll Plaza has been closed due to ongoing development work on the Lyari Expressway.

Federal Works Organization (FWO) confirmed that extensive construction activities are underway, forcing authorities to stop all traffic flow to this key toll plaza in the metropolis.

Travelers are being directed to use Ghareebabad Toll Plaza to join the Lyari Expressway. Officials have urged citizens to plan ahead and use alternative routes to avoid getting stuck in traffic or encountering travel delays.

Authorities warn that during this period, commuters could face significant inconvenience if they do not follow the advised detours.