Karachi introduces e-challan system with new speed limits on Shahra-e-Faisal

KARACHI – With the launch of Karachi’s new e-challan system, updated speed-limit signboards have been installed along the city’s busiest thoroughfare, Shahra-e-Faisal.

According to DSP (Admin) Kashif Nadeem, the maximum speed for cars, jeeps, and similar light vehicles is set at 60 km/h, while heavy vehicles, including buses and trucks, must not exceed 30 km/h. Motorcycles have also been assigned a 60 km/h limit.

Authorities have warned that any vehicle exceeding the prescribed limits will automatically receive a challan via advanced surveillance cameras.

The Sindh government recently unveiled the digital challan system to improve traffic discipline and enhance public safety. While opposition parties and citizens have raised criticisms, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that protecting lives and property remains the administration’s top priority.

Officials noted that the automated system eliminates human interference, roadside disputes, and potential favoritism, ensuring greater transparency and accountability in traffic enforcement.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the AI-backed system replaces the old manual ticketing method and can detect violations such as over-speeding, signal violations, and riding without helmets.

In its first phase, 200 cameras have been installed across Karachi, with plans to expand to 12,000 cameras citywide, eventually covering other districts in Sindh. The system is integrated with the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) for transparent monitoring and complaint resolution.