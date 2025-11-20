Baby Care giant Shield Corp. announces Exit from Pakistan Stock Exchange

ISLAMABAD – Shield Corporation Limited, Pakistani company known for their baby care and hygiene, officially decided to pull itself off the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) under the exchange’s Voluntary Delisting Rules.

A formal delisting application is set to land Stock Exchange desk, amid shift for company that operated for nearly five decades. Shield’s board authorized its sponsors to buy back all shares held by minority shareholders, paving the way for the company to go private.

As per the announcement, the purchase price will be determined strictly under applicable regulations or through valuation set by the PSX or the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Earlier this year, Shield Corporation stopped its diaper production line, raising concerns among industry watchers about company’s future direction. Despite discontinuing diapers, Shield insists its remaining business segments remain fully operational.

Founded in 1975 as a public limited company, Shield has long been a household name, producing and selling oral hygiene and baby care products. The company’s reach spans over 300 towns and cities across Pakistan, with its footprint extending to Europe, Asia, and Africa, making its sudden push toward delisting even more surprising.