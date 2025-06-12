School Teacher banned after engaging in ‘Night Out Sexual encounter’ with Student

LONDON– A former Physical Education teacher has been banned from profession in wake of sexual encounter with a sixth grade students during a night out.

Reports in international media said 33-year-old Jake Green was working at Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School in St Albans at the time, when he engaged in sexual act with a student in 2017. The incident happened while both were reportedly under influence outside nightclub.

Green claimed he believed the young woman was a former student aged 18 or over and did not realize she was still attending the school. Despite this, a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel found him guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.

The student chose not to press charges against Green, but the panel concluded that accused made deliberate decision to engage in the encounter. He worked at Nicholas Breakspear between 2016 and 2019 before moving to St Columba’s College. An anonymous tip in 2022 prompted an investigation that led to his suspension.

Police determined it was likely the encounter occurred while the student was still enrolled at the school, though Green may not have fully recognized her.

Teaching Regulation Agency banned Mr Green indefinitely from teaching, with a review possible after five years. In a statement, Green expressed deep regret and apologized for his past actions, describing them as a “shameful and embarrassing mistake.”