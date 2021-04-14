IDF veteran sets himself on fire ahead of Israel's memorial day
Web Desk
09:33 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
IDF veteran sets himself on fire ahead of Israel's memorial day
A 26-year-old former Israeli soldier suffering from psychological distress since the 2014 Gaza war set himself on fire, sustaining severe injuries.

Itzik Saidian committed self-immolation on the eve of Israel’s Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers and attack victims near Tel Aviv on Monday. 

He went to the event where he doused himself with a flammable liquid and lit it.

The injured person was rushed to the intensive care unit of Tel Hashomer Hospital near Tel Aviv and was in “critical condition” with serious bruises on his body.

The young soldier had been recognized as partially disabled because he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD) during the 2014 war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. 

Around 2,250 Palestinians were killed in the war, mostly civilians, and 74 Israelis, mostly soldiers, Arab News reported. 

The self-immolation of the disabled soldier sparked controversy over the support system for wounded or psychologically ill troops. 

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has ordered an investigation into the matter. 

