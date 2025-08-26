47 Ttp Terrorists Killed In Zhob Infiltration Attempt

QUETTA – The bodies of 47 terrorists from Fitna-al-Khawarij, killed while attempting to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan, remained unclaimed for several days in Balochistan’s Zhob area.

According to security sources, on August 7 and 9, security forces eliminated a large group of terrorists trying to cross the border in the Sambaza area of Balochistan. Most of those killed were Afghans, with several of their bodies falling on the Afghan side of the border.

Sources said that even after 15 days, no one from Afghanistan came to claim the bodies, which were left decaying in the open. Following a jirga with Afghan officials on August 25, the bodies were carried back on donkeys. During this time, the remains were also consumed by wild animals.

Security officials termed the elimination of this major terrorist formation before it could carry out any attack as a significant success for Pakistan’s security and intelligence agencies.