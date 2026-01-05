Indian woman who married in Pakistan deported after visa overstay

LAHORE – Sarbjit Kaur, who had come to Pakistan on a visitor visa and got married, has been deported to India.

According to advocate Ali Changezi Sindhu, who pursued the petition seeking her deportation, Sarbjit Kaur had been residing in Pakistan illegally as her visa expired in November 2025.

He said she was deported under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the FIA’s standing orders.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court had sought reports from the Cabinet Division, the Inspector General, the Chief Secretary, and other relevant authorities regarding Sarbjit Kaur.

Former MPA Mahendar Pal Singh had approached the High Court through advocate Ali Changezi Sindhu, requesting her deportation.