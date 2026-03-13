No Petrol increase in Pakistan this week as PM promises relief to Citizens

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Pakistanis will not face another hike in petroleum prices this week. According to the PM Office, the decision comes as part of Shehbaz Sharif’s pledge to ease the burden on the common man during these turbulent times.

In recent announcement, the premier said global economy is under immense pressure due to regional tensions, which will inevitably impact Pakistan. He stressed that timely government policies, strict austerity measures, and financial discipline are helping the country navigate these challenges. He also praised provincial governments for backing the Centre’s cost-cutting efforts, calling it a “welcome show of unity.”

Sharif highlighted that thanks to the work of Pakistan’s diplomatic and economic teams, ample crude oil supplies are available to meet the nation’s needs. He assured citizens that both federal and provincial authorities are working together to ensure no one pays more than the government-mandated price, and he prayed that global conditions would stabilize to bring relief to the energy market.

The announcement comes just week after petrol and diesel prices surged due to the war in Iran, which wreaked havoc on global oil supplies. Alongside the earlier hike of Rs55 per litre, the government unveiled a series of austerity measures to shield the economy from further shocks. The next petrol price review, initially set for Sunday, March 15, was hinted to be moved up to Friday, raising speculation about further adjustments.

Pakistan’s top leadership jointly decided that no further fuel price hikes would occur in the near future. The session, attended by Chief of Defence Staff Asim Munir, also outlined the use of emergency block allocations to absorb any potential price shocks.

The premier warned that “no emergency could be worse than the current fuel supply crisis” triggered by the US-Israel attack on Iran and its aftermath, signaling the government’s determination to shield Pakistanis from global energy turbulence.