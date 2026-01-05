Karachi man sentenced to 10 Years for ‘Raping his own daughter’

KARACHI – A horrifying case stunned residents of Karachi, as Additional District and Sessions Judge East at the City Court sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs100,000 for sexually assaulting his own daughter in Korangi Industrial Area.

The court ordered that the entire fine be paid to the young victim as compensation, showing gravity of the heinous crime. While handing down the verdict, the judge noted that Irfan had no prior criminal record, and some key evidence could not be fully collected during the investigation, which led to slight leniency in the sentence.

The defense claimed that the case was fabricated to seize the accused’s property, but the court rejected this argument outright, saying that a mother could not possibly make such a serious and false allegation against her own child.

According to prosecution, the crime occurred in September 2023 in the Korangi area, and the case was registered at the Korangi Industrial Area Police Station. Based on evidence and witness testimonies, the court declared Irfan guilty and delivered a verdict that has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Child abuse is a serious and widespread issue, affecting children across all regions and social classes, including physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, as well as neglect. Sexual abuse cases, like the recent Korangi incident, are especially alarming but often go underreported due to social stigma, fear, and family pressure.

Legal protections exist, such as Child Protection Act and provisions in the Pakistan Penal Code, which criminalize sexual assault and exploitation, but enforcement remains weak. Challenges include delayed justice, lack of trained police, limited shelters, and inadequate support for victims.

Despite efforts, millions of children in Pakistan remain vulnerable to abuse, exploitation, and trafficking, highlighting the urgent need for stronger protections and societal awareness.