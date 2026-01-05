Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf booked in Land Forgery Scandal

LAHORE – Faiz Hameed, former three-star general who led Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence, is facing more trouble after his sentence.

Amid his own legal trouble, his brother Najaf Hameed has come under radar of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Islamabad. He is facing serious charges of forgery, fraud, and misuse of official powers.

Najaf Hameed was posted as a Patwari in Islamabad, who allegedly transferred one kanal of highly valuable government and private land using fake documents along with revenue officers Abdul Zahoor and Khalid Munir.

The scandal came to light during an investigation into land records at the Islamabad Patwari Circle, where FIA officials uncovered sophisticated scheme of fake registries and bogus transfers. Shockingly, while the actual land transferred was one kanal, the fraudulent documents only recorded a 10-marla transfer, masking the scale of the crime.

The case said the forgery, affecting official land records, took place between 2009 and 2010, exposing years of manipulation. Sections of the Pakistan Penal Code relevant to forgery and abuse of authority have been invoked, and the FIA has launched a full-scale investigation, including scrutinizing records for other potential accomplices.

This explosive case raises questions about high-level collusion in Islamabad’s land administration and has sent ripples through both government and public circles.