Ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother suspended as naib tehsildar over 'misconduct'

RAWALPINDI – The Rawalpindi division commissioner has suspended the brother for former head of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen retired Faiz Hameed as naib tehsildar over misconduct.

“Mr. Najaf Hameed, Naib Tchsildar, Chakwal is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect in the public interest, on account of misconduct. He is directed to relinquish the charge with immediate effect and report to Commissioner office, Rawalpindi Division, without fail,” read the official notification.

Besides Najaf Hameed, the commissioner has suspended eight “patwaris” and others officials over misconduct.

It is recalled that Lt Gen retired Faiz Hameed last year availed premature retirements after the federal government appointed Gen Asim Munir as new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as his retirement was due in April 2023.