Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody for court-martial in Top City case

RAWALPINDI – The process of Field General Court Marital has been initiated against former ISI chief Lt Gen retired Faiz Hameed after taking him into military custody in the Top City case.
“Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd),” read ISPR’s official statement.
Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against him, under provisions of Pakistan Army Act, it added.
“In addition, multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post retirement have also been established,” the military’s media wing said.
In April 2024, Pakistan Army initiated an inquiry against retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed in response to allegations raised by the owner of a private housing society.
The Army had constituted an inquiry committee, chaired by a Major General, to investigate the accusations against him.
Genesis of the Inquiry
The genesis of the inquiry lied in a petition filed by the owner of a private housing society, detailing incidents allegedly involving Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed and his associates.
The petitioner claimed that in May 2017, Pakistan Rangers and ISI officials raided the society's office and a resident's home, seizing valuables including gold, diamonds, and cash in connection with a terrorism case.
According to the petitioner, efforts were made by Lt Gen Faiz Hameed's brother to mediate the situation following an acquittal. Subsequently, the then-ISI chief Hameed purportedly communicated through a brigadier in the army, offering to return some items seized during the raid but retaining a significant portion of gold and cash.
Furthermore, the petitioner alleged coercion by retired ISI official to pay a substantial sum of cash and sponsor a private television network. Names of other individuals allegedly involved in the affair were also mentioned in the petition.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
