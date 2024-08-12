Search

Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody for court-martial in Top City case

05:20 PM | 12 Aug, 2024
RAWALPINDI – The process of Field General Court Marital has been initiated against former ISI chief Lt Gen retired Faiz Hameed after taking him into military custody in the Top City case.

“Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd),” read ISPR’s official statement. 

Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against him, under provisions of Pakistan Army Act, it added. 

“In addition, multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post retirement have also been established,” the military’s media wing said.

In April 2024, Pakistan Army initiated an inquiry against retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed in response to allegations raised by the owner of a private housing society.

The Army had constituted an inquiry committee, chaired by a Major General, to investigate the accusations against him.

Genesis of the Inquiry

The genesis of the inquiry lied in a petition filed by the owner of a private housing society, detailing incidents allegedly involving Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed and his associates.

The petitioner claimed that in May 2017, Pakistan Rangers and ISI officials raided the society's office and a resident's home, seizing valuables including gold, diamonds, and cash in connection with a terrorism case.

According to the petitioner, efforts were made by Lt Gen Faiz Hameed's brother to mediate the situation following an acquittal. Subsequently, the then-ISI chief Hameed purportedly communicated through a brigadier in the army, offering to return some items seized during the raid but retaining a significant portion of gold and cash.

Furthermore, the petitioner alleged coercion by retired ISI official to pay a substantial sum of cash and sponsor a private television network. Names of other individuals allegedly involved in the affair were also mentioned in the petition.

