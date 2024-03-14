Rs200 Prize Bond Draw March 2024: Check details about balloting date, results

KARACHI – The National Prize Bonds are interest-free investment but holder of these bonds can win big prize money in draws conducted regularly by the National Savings under the supervision of the State Bank of Pakistan.
Prize Bonds’ Rules 1999 and Prize Bond Refund Rules 1963, provided that prize money is claimed within six years from the date of the draw.
Hundreds of thousands of people buy these prize bonds to try their luck in quarterly draws.
People are now looking for the balloting of Rs200 prize bond that is slated for tomorrow (Muzaffarabad).
The balloting for draw of the Rs200 prize bond will be held in Muzaffarabad on March 15, 2024 (Friday). The results of the draw will be uploaded as soon as it is shared by the central bank.
|Rs200 Prize Bond
|Number of prices
|Amount
|First Prize
|01
|Rs750,000
|Second Prize
|05
|Rs250,000
|Third rize
|2350
|RS 1,500
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 14, 2024, Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303.5 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303.3
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.53
|750.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.66
|173.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.89
|320.39
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
