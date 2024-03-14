Rs200 Prize Bond Draw March 2024: Check details about balloting date, results

KARACHI – The National Prize Bonds are interest-free investment but holder of these bonds can win big prize money in draws conducted regularly by the National Savings under the supervision of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Prize Bonds’ Rules 1999 and Prize Bond Refund Rules 1963, provided that prize money is claimed within six years from the date of the draw.

Hundreds of thousands of people buy these prize bonds to try their luck in quarterly draws.

People are now looking for the balloting of Rs200 prize bond that is slated for tomorrow (Muzaffarabad).

200 Prize Bond March 2024 Draw Results

The balloting for draw of the Rs200 prize bond will be held in Muzaffarabad on March 15, 2024 (Friday). The results of the draw will be uploaded as soon as it is shared by the central bank.

200 Prize Bond Winning Prize