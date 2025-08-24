Pia To Limit Flight Operations To Paris

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to reduce its flight operations to Paris.

PIA will suspend flights from Lahore to Paris, with the last flight from Paris to Lahore scheduled for September 12, while the final flight from Lahore to Paris will operate on September 17.

A PIA spokesperson stated that round-trip flight operations between Islamabad and Paris will remain fully active. The operational fleet will be limited temporarily for maintenance and refurbishment of aircraft in preparation for UK operations.

It is worth noting that PIA had started two weekly flights from Lahore to Paris from June 18.

Out of PIA’s 12 Boeing 777 aircraft, seven are currently grounded. The airline is deploying its Boeing 777s for flights to Saudi Arabia, Paris, and Toronto.