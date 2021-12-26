PM Imran summons National Security Committee meeting

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the National Security Committee tomorrow Monday to discuss the evolving situation in Afghanistan and other issues.

According to PM Office, the internal and external security situation of Pakistan, including Pakistan’s management of its borders, is also likely to be taken up during the meeting.

The meeting will be attended by the services chiefs, intelligence officials, and civilian leadership. Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, and National Security Adviser Moeed Yousaf would also attend the meeting.

The session has been called less than a week after Pakistan hosted the extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss the situation in the neighbouring country.