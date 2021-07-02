Pakistan receives 200 mobile oxygen concentrators from China
03:36 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – China has donated 200 mobile oxygen concentrators to Pakistan, the state broadcaster reports.
Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong handed over the oxygen concentrators to Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz at a ceremony held in Islamabad yesterday.
Speaking on occasion, the Chairman NDMA on behalf of people and Government of Pakistan thanked China for donation of oxygen concentrators.
On his part, the Chinese Ambassador said Pakistan-China relations are growing stronger with passage of time.
- UN revises Global Counter Terrorism Strategy, calling the world to ...04:34 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
-
- Asif Zardari rushed to hospital after his health deteriorates03:53 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan receives 200 mobile oxygen concentrators from China03:36 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
-
- Saba Qamar is the ultimate 'lady crush' of this Indian actress02:08 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Mawra Hocane has the sweetest birthday wish for sister Urwa01:02 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Alizeh Shah quashes marriage rumours with Imran Abbas01:39 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021