Pakistan receives 200 mobile oxygen concentrators from China
Web Desk
03:36 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – China has donated 200 mobile oxygen concentrators to Pakistan, the state broadcaster reports.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong handed over the oxygen concentrators to Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz at a ceremony held in Islamabad yesterday.

Speaking on occasion, the Chairman NDMA on behalf of people and Government of Pakistan thanked China for donation of oxygen concentrators.

On his part, the Chinese Ambassador said Pakistan-China relations are growing stronger with passage of time.

