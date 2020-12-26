Expelled Maulana Sherani tries to woo more JUI-F leaders
ISLAMABAD – Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, a dissident leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), has initiated efforts to woo other party members to expand his group as he has called a meeting of the like-minded people.
Hafiz Hussain Ahmad, Maulana Gul Naseeb and Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk, who were also expelled by the JUI-F for criticizing party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, would invite the other party leaders to deliberate on the situation arising out after their removal.
Local media citing sources said that the JUI-F’s dissident leaders will take decision about future course of action in the meeting to be held on December 29 in Islamabad.
On Friday, the party expelled the four senior members including Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani over criticising part chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
The development comes days after the dissident leaders slammed Fazlur Rehman, who is also leading Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, over its policies.
On Dec 21, Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani lashed out at party chief Fazlur Rehman, calling him a “selected” leader.
Sherani, who is also former chairperson of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), asked how could Fazlur Rehman call Imran Khan a "selected" leader when he, himself, was "selected", Geo News reported.
“Selected” is a term widely used by opposition parties since 2018 elections for the prime minister, claiming that he was not elected premier.
