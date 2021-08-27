Top British spymaster calls on Pakistan Army chief
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) Richard Moore called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed matters of mutual interests particularly evolving situation in Afghanistan, the military's media wing said late Thursday.
According to the the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interests, intelligence / defence collaboration between both countries and overall regional security, with special emphasis on post-US withdrawal in Afghanistan came under discussion.
COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan is helping achieve peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan. Pakistan is willing to do whatever is possible to help Afghanistan achieve an inclusive settlement which is vital for regional peace and prosperity.
The visiting dignitary expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s untiring efforts towards regional peace and stability.
At least 90 including US soldiers killed in Kabul ... 11:42 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
KABUL — At least 90 people, including Afghan civilians and US soldiers, were killed after two suicide bombers and ...
-
- Taliban asking Turkey to run Kabul airport: Erdogan03:02 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan upset over UK’s decision to retain it on travel red list02:30 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
-
-
- Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral video01:48 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Mahira Khan pens a love-filled birthday wish for her beau Salim Karim01:26 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
-
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021