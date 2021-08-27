Top British spymaster calls on Pakistan Army chief
08:10 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
Top British spymaster calls on Pakistan Army chief
RAWALPINDI – Chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) Richard Moore called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed matters of mutual interests particularly evolving situation in Afghanistan, the military's media wing said late Thursday.

According to the the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interests, intelligence / defence collaboration between both countries and overall regional security, with special emphasis on post-US withdrawal in Afghanistan came under discussion.

COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan is helping achieve peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan. Pakistan is willing to do whatever is possible to help Afghanistan achieve an inclusive settlement which is vital for regional peace and prosperity.

The visiting dignitary expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s untiring efforts towards regional peace and stability.

