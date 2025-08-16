Forthing Friday REEV set for debut in Pakistan with 1,150 km range [Check prices]

ISLAMABAD – Capital Smart Motors gears up to make an entry into Pakistan’s electric vehicle market with the introduction of the Forthing Friday REEV, a range-extended electric SUV offering a driving capacity of up to 1,150 kilometers.

The company will begin a pre-launch showcase on August 19 at major shopping malls across the country.

The SUV is powered by a 31.9 kWh battery, delivering around 600 km on pure electric mode. For longer trips, a generator-based petrol engine adds an additional 550 km, easing concerns about the country’s limited charging infrastructure.

Prices

The pre-launch price for Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) stands at Rs8,999,000 while it is Rs10,999,000 for Range-Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV).

Display Locations

From August 19, the models will be displayed at Centaurus Mall (Islamabad), Dolmen Mall (Lahore), and Dolmen Mall (Karachi). Visitors will be able to pre-book their vehicles and experience test drives during the showcase.

The Forthing Friday REEV is equipped with modern features, including a 14.6-inch infotainment screen, wireless smartphone connectivity, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a panoramic sunroof, and up to eight airbags for enhanced safety.