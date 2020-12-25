JUI-F expels four senior leaders over criticising Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Friday expelled its four senior members including Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani over criticising part chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The religio-political party has revoked the membership of Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan and Shujaul Mulk, local media reported.

The development comes days after the dissident leaders slammed Fazlur Rehman, who is also leading Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, over its policies.

On Dec 21, Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani lashed out at party chief Fazlur Rehman, calling him a “selected” leader.

Sherani, who is also former chairperson of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), asked how could Fazlur Rehman call Imran Khan a "selected" leader when he, himself, was "selected", Geo News reported.

“Selected” is a term widely used by opposition parties since 2018 elections for the prime minister, claiming that he was not elected premier.