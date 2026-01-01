Pakistan outpaces India behind in Key Global Gallup Indicators for Economy, Peace

ISLAMABAD – Archrivals Pakistan and India remained in news, this time not about war but economic confidence and hopes for peace, according to latest Global Economic Gallup Survey, sending strong message at start of 2026.

The high-profile survey, conducted across four dozen nations worldwide, shows that Pakistanis are among most optimistic people on the planet despite global uncertainty. Interestingly, over 50pc of Pakistanis say they are hopeful about the coming year, far ahead of India’s 39%, clearly highlighting a widening confidence gap between the two neighbors.

Pakistan’s performance is even more striking. 53% of Pakistani respondents believe 2026 will be year of prosperity, more than double the global average of just 24%. This places Pakistan firmly among the world’s most economically hopeful nations.

On question of global peace, Pakistan again outshines India by a wide margin. 52% of Pakistanis believe peace in the world will increase, compared to only 26% in India.

Gallup notes that this level of optimism is one of the highest recorded in Pakistan since 1994, marking a historic moment in public sentiment.

If we look closer, Pakistan outperformed global average on all three key indicators measured in survey with overall hope, Expectations of economic prosperity, Expectations of peace. Notably, Pakistan surpassed India on two of these major indicators, reinforcing its strong position in regional public confidence.

Despite an uncertain and volatile global environment, Pakistani public remains confident and forward-looking. The survey reflects stronger public sentiment in Pakistan regarding economic growth and global peace, signaling renewed confidence as the world moves into 2026.