M-Tag now mandatory for all vehicles entering Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – In a significant move to enhance traffic management and streamline urban mobility, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced that M-Tags are now mandatory for all vehicles entering Islamabad.

Vehicles without M-Tags will no longer be permitted entry into the city, it announced.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, where multiple initiatives for digital traffic regulation and parking management were reviewed.

As part of the new measures, digital parking systems and parking meters will be installed across Islamabad. The CDA chief further revealed that a survey will be conducted to assess the volume of vehicles entering and exiting the city daily.

Chairman Randhawa stated that parking charges will be adjusted based on congestion levels, with higher fees in high-traffic areas to discourage overcrowding and ensure efficient use of parking spaces.

The CDA has already initiated the digital parking system, and a mobile app or online platform will soon be introduced.

Through this, citizens will be able to pay parking fees conveniently using QR codes or the mobile application.

These initiatives are aimed at modernizing Islamabad’s urban infrastructure, promoting digital payment solutions, and improving the overall commuting experience for residents and visitors.