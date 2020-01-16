NAB shuts inquiry against PM Imran's close aide Zulfi Bukhari
Web Desk
07:49 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal on Thursday ordered to close an inquiry against Special Assistant to PM on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development, besides opening new graft references against PML-N and PPP. 

In March 2018, the anti-graft watchdog had initiated a probe against Bukhari pertaining to offshore companies. The investigation has now been ended due to lack of evidence. 

The NAB chief approved nine new inquiries in a meeting of the its executive board.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani - also bigwigs of PPP - and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will face new corruption references pertaining to handing out gift vehicles from the Toshakhana or (the gift depository) against low prices.

Further, investigations have also been approved against the administration of Islamabad Police's Safe City Project, MNA Sardar Ashiq Hussain Gopang, and the former MPA Chaudhry Shaukat Mahmood Basra.

