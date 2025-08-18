Senate prescribes heavy fine for child pornography in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Senate has passed a bill in Islamabad banning child labour.

Senator Fouzia Arshad introduced the bill, which prohibits the employment of boys under 14 years of age. Boys aged 14 and above cannot be assigned harmful work.

The bill stipulates that boys over 14 can work a maximum of three hours a day and only in jobs that do not affect their education. Work between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. is prohibited for boys over 14.

According to the bill, employing a child under 14 can lead to six months’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs50,000. Hiring a child for harmful work carries a fine of Rs100,000 and up to three years’ imprisonment. Using a child for slavery, forced labor, or armed conflicts carries a fine of Rs1,000,000 and three years’ imprisonment.

The bill also prescribes a fine of Rs1,000,000 and three years’ imprisonment for using a child in pornography or for drug-related activities.