President signs GB Caretaker Government Amendment Order 2020
Web Desk
05:20 PM | 16 May, 2020
President signs GB Caretaker Government Amendment Order 2020
Share

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi has signed Gilgit Baltistan Caretaker Government Amendment order 2020, the Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

Under the new Presidential Order, establishment of care taker Government and holding of free, fair and transparent Provincial Election would be possible.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court in a short order allowed the government to hold general elections in September in Gilgit-Baltistan and setting up a caretaker government during the interim period.

A seven-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, had accepted the plea of the federal government, seeking to amend the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018 to conduct the upcoming general elections by adopting the Elections Act 2017 as well as setting up a caretaker government during the interregnum period.

The five-year term of the present GB government is due to expire in the last week of June this year and the next general elections will be held within 60 days.

More From This Category
Two young Kashmiris martyred, Indian soldier ...
06:25 PM | 17 May, 2020
PM Imran lambastes India over inhumane activities ...
04:44 PM | 17 May, 2020
Pakistan’s first Sikh female journalist to be ...
04:35 PM | 17 May, 2020
Sheikh Rasheed irked as govt undecided over ...
03:16 PM | 17 May, 2020
Two teenage girls killed for 'honour' over mobile ...
02:17 PM | 17 May, 2020
Pak-Afghan borders at Chaman, Torkham to remain ...
01:44 PM | 17 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Moin Akhtar is in every house, he's in every heart: Anwar Maqsood
06:17 PM | 16 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr