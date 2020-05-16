President signs GB Caretaker Government Amendment Order 2020

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi has signed Gilgit Baltistan Caretaker Government Amendment order 2020, the Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

Under the new Presidential Order, establishment of care taker Government and holding of free, fair and transparent Provincial Election would be possible.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court in a short order allowed the government to hold general elections in September in Gilgit-Baltistan and setting up a caretaker government during the interim period.

A seven-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, had accepted the plea of the federal government, seeking to amend the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018 to conduct the upcoming general elections by adopting the Elections Act 2017 as well as setting up a caretaker government during the interregnum period.

The five-year term of the present GB government is due to expire in the last week of June this year and the next general elections will be held within 60 days.