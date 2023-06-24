Search

Former Lal Masjid cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz booked in terrorism case

12:27 PM | 24 Jun, 2023
Former Lal Masjid cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz booked in terrorism case
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Former Lal Masjid cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz and four others have been booked under terrorism charges for allegedly opening fire at police officials in the capital city earlier this week. 

A case has also been registered against the cleric’s wife, Umme Hassan, for hurling threats at police. The cases have been registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Kohsar police stations, reports said.

Authorities have invoked section 324 (attempt to commit murder) and sections 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Pakistan Penal Code, and 11E (measure to be taken against a proscribed organisation) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The FIR states that Maulana Aziz and his accomplices blocked Jinnah Avenue and Fazl-e-Haq Road for over six hours and forced people to shut their shops. 

It adds the police later intercepted a suspicious vehicle in Melody area. Three men carrying weapons opened fire at the police officials from inside the vehicle. It says Aziz was also riding the vehicle and fired shots at police.  

Subsequently, police arrested three suspects identified as Murad Khan, Abrar Ahmad and Sarfaraz Hussain and recovered two machine guns from their possession. 

However, Maulana Aziz and another man identified as driver Manzoor managed to flee the scene.

It is recalled that Maulana Aziz has already been booked in several cases and was also included in the Fourth Schedule of the ATA. 

