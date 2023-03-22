PM Shehbaz inaugurates 1650MW coal-fired electricity generation projects in Thar

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the 1650 Mega Watts Shanghai Electric Thar and Thal Nova Thar projects in Tharparkar.

The two projects including 1,320 MW Shanghai Electric Thar and 330 MW Thal Nova Thar are expected to generate 11.24 billion units of low-cost electricity. The production of coal-based electricity will increase up to 3,300 MW through the direct investment of $3.53 billion.

The coal power projects were made operational on the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

More to follow...