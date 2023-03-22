People leave restaurants 'without paying bills' during earthquake in Pakistan (VIDEO)

A strong earthquake of 6.5 magnitudes jolted Pakistan on Tuesday night, killing at least nine people and injuring over 150 people. The casualties and injuries were reported mostly in northwest Pakistan, KPK, as the epicenter of the quake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

People got panicked and came out of their houses, offices and public places. Videos circulating on social media showed perplexed citizens on the streets who started reciting Quranic verses.

In one of the clips, a man holding a mobile phone outside Islamabad Savour Food, a known food chain in Pakistan, narrated chaotic scenes of people escaping the eatery during tremors without clearing the bills for the food.

Lamenting the attitude, the man said people were running to save their lives by reciting Quranic verses but ironically flouted the teachings of the holy book and that too during a calamity.

He, however, mentioned some of the customers who returned to pay their bills despite having the chance like others to get away.