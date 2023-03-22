IHC reserves verdict on FIA’s plea seeking cancelation of Imran Khan’s bail in Prohibited Funding Case

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the petition filed by Federal Investigators to cancel the bail of PTI chairman Imran Khan in the Prohibited Funding Case.

A two-member bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Tariq Jahangiri heard the FIA plea for bail cancellation of the former premier, who is facing a flurry of cases.

During the hearing, FIA’s counsel informed the court that the PTI chairman has not joined the investigation, seeking to annul the bail granted by the banking court.

He also apprised the court that the former premier in one of his interviews maintained that those funds belong to charity but were used for political purposes, and the department needs to interrogate the former premier in this regard.

In a similar development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will address his supporters today at 4 pm. The populist leader is expected to take his supporters in confidence about the cases, and likely to share the party’s future course of action as the government mulled to further tighten the noose against the former ruling party.

چئیرمین عمران خان آج شام ساڑھے 4 بجے قوم سے اہم خطاب کریں گے pic.twitter.com/hhhtL6QyCe — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 22, 2023

More to follow...